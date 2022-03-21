Gujarat Board Releases GSEB SSC Hall Tickets 2022, Here's How To Download

Gujarat board class 10 admit card: The Gujarat Board has released hall tickets for GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Exam 2022. The hall tickets have been released by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) for GSHSEB SSC exam. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website gseb.org and can be downloaded by school authorities by following the steps mentioned below.

Students are hereby informed that they will have to collect the GSEB Class 10 hall ticket from their respective schools. The access to download the GSEB class 10 admit card is only with school administrators/ principals. Students should also know that the exams will begin on March 29, and it is mandatory to carry admit yards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC exam admit card 2022: Here is how to download

Step 1: School authorities should go to the official website – gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC EXAM HALL TICKET MARCH 2022 ’ link.

Step 3: Enter your school index number

Step 4: In the next step, enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the board.

Step 5: Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP).

Step 6: Download the Gujarat SSC Exam 2022 admit card

GUJCET 2022 to be conducted on April 20

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has recently announced that the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam will be conducted on April 20, 2022. Official statement reads. "The time for the examination will be 10 am to 4 pm. There will be three papers on four subjects - physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. The physics and chemistry papers will be combined, and the duration of that paper will be 120 minutes, while the duration for the remaining two papers will be 60 minutes each. Every subject will have 40 OMR questions." This year nearly 1.8 lakh students from both the A and B groups have got themselves registered to take the exams.