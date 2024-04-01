Advertisement

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the rescheduled examination dates for two crucial papers pertaining to classes 10th and 12th. Initially, the HBSE secondary and senior secondary board examinations were nullified due to the unfortunate incidence of paper leaks and suspected malpractices. Aspirants can access the comprehensive details regarding the Haryana Board Re-exam notification on the official website at bseh.org.in.

According to the updated timetable, the re-examination for Haryana Board Class 12 Political Science has been slated for April 4th, while the re-examination for Secondary Class 10 Science is scheduled for April 5th. Candidates are mandated to remit a re-examination fee amounting to Rs 200 to the superintendent of the examination center.

The Haryana Board re-examination is set to transpire between 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. To ensure a seamless experience, students have been strongly urged to report to the examination center at least 30 minutes in advance of the designated start time. It's worth noting that no entries will be entertained post 12 noon.

Additionally, this academic year witnessed the participation of over 5,80,533 regular and private students in the BSEH Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 board exam 2024 from March 26th to April 2nd, covering a substantial number of candidates across the state.

