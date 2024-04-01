×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Haryana Board Announces Re-Exam Dates for HBSE Class 10 Science and Class 12 Political Science

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the rescheduled examination dates for two crucial papers pertaining to classes 10th and 12th.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board exams
Students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the rescheduled examination dates for two crucial papers pertaining to classes 10th and 12th. Initially, the HBSE secondary and senior secondary board examinations were nullified due to the unfortunate incidence of paper leaks and suspected malpractices. Aspirants can access the comprehensive details regarding the Haryana Board Re-exam notification on the official website at bseh.org.in.

According to the updated timetable, the re-examination for Haryana Board Class 12 Political Science has been slated for April 4th, while the re-examination for Secondary Class 10 Science is scheduled for April 5th. Candidates are mandated to remit a re-examination fee amounting to Rs 200 to the superintendent of the examination center.

Advertisement

The Haryana Board re-examination is set to transpire between 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM. To ensure a seamless experience, students have been strongly urged to report to the examination center at least 30 minutes in advance of the designated start time. It's worth noting that no entries will be entertained post 12 noon.

Additionally, this academic year witnessed the participation of over 5,80,533 regular and private students in the BSEH Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 board exam 2024 from March 26th to April 2nd, covering a substantial number of candidates across the state.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

2 minutes ago
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024

How to ace JEE Mains

2 minutes ago
Bhopal to face power cut today.

India's power consumption

4 minutes ago
Gyanvapi Update Hindu started worship

SC on Vyas Tehkhana

6 minutes ago
Germany on Monday became the biggest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations

Cannabis Legal in Germany

6 minutes ago
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

Cake Kanha

7 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 official poster

WWE WrestleMania 40 card

8 minutes ago
Balletcore Beauty Look

Balletcore Beauty Look

9 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

9 minutes ago
Indonesian Rupiah

Indonesia's Rupiah, stock

10 minutes ago
ms dhoni during match against rcb

Most dismissals in T20

11 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep About Sarbjit

13 minutes ago
Pakistan Flag.

Pakistan Terror Attacks

14 minutes ago
Crossing Borders: Navigating Life After Study Abroad

Life after study abroad

15 minutes ago
Exports

China imports

16 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Ali Abbas About Aamir

17 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

19 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square BO Day 3

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World9 hours ago

  2. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World16 hours ago

  3. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  4. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo