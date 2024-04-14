×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

Haryana Board Announces Re-Examination Date For English, History Papers Following Cheating Scandal

Haryana Board to hold re-exams in Nuh district after cheating scandal. Check dates. Enhanced security measures implemented. Students reminded of exam protocol.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
HBSE Re-Exam Dates Out
HBSE Re-Exam Dates Out | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The Chairman of the Board of School Education Haryana, Ved Parkash Yadav, announced in a press conference the re-examination schedule for the canceled subjects at three exam centers in District Nuh. Following reports of widespread cheating during the Class 10 board examination in Haryana's Nuh district, specific exams were canceled due to irregularities, including the Class 10 English exam at Aarohi Model Higher Secondary School and Hindu Higher Secondary School, Nuh-05 (B-2) center, as well as the Class 12 English core subject and History exam at the NDA, Baded, Firozpur Jhirka, and NDA, Udaka centers, respectively.

To address the issue of cheating, the board has adopted stringent measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and command and control rooms at the board headquarters. Additionally, question papers now feature concealed security features such as QR codes and alphanumeric codes to prevent malpractice effectively.

The re-examinations for the aforementioned subjects will take place on April 16, 2024, at the examination center of Hindu University, Nuh-05 (B-2). Candidates are advised to adhere to the designated timings, with the examinations scheduled from 12:30 pm to 03:30 pm. Students must arrive at the center 30 minutes before the examination, i.e., at 12:00 pm, and are prohibited from entering thereafter.

For the re-examination, students must carry their school ID card and Aadhar card, and they are required to be in school uniform. No books, cheats, notes, or electronic devices are permitted inside the examination hall.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

