Haryana Board Compartment Exam Admit Card Out For Classes 10th, 12th, Here's Direct Link

The Board of School Education, Haryana has uploaded the admit card for Haryana Board Compartment exam 2023 for Class 10, 12. Candidates who have registered to appear for partial improvement/ additional/ full improvement exams can download their admit cards from the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The Haryana board class 10th compartment exam will be conducted from July 27 to August 4, 2023. Haryana Board class 12th compartment examination will be conducted on July 26 in the state at various exam centers. The class 10th and 12th compartment exams will be conducted in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023

How to download Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023