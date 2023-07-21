Last Updated:

Haryana Board Compartment Exam Admit Card Out For Classes 10th, 12th, Here's Direct Link

The Board of School Education, Haryana has uploaded the admit card for Haryana Board Compartment exam 2023 for Class 10, 12. Here's direct link to download.

Board Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
The Board of School Education, Haryana has uploaded the admit card for Haryana Board Compartment exam 2023 for Class 10, 12. Candidates who have registered to appear for partial improvement/ additional/ full improvement exams can download their admit cards from the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. 

The Haryana board class 10th compartment exam will be conducted from July 27 to August 4, 2023. Haryana Board class 12th compartment examination will be conducted on July 26 in the state at various exam centers. The class 10th and 12th compartment exams will be conducted in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023

How to download Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on Haryana Board Compartment Admit Card 2023 link given on the home page.
  • Key in the login details and click on submit.
  • Your board exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take its printout.
