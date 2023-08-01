Haryana Board Compartment Exam, D.El.Ed Exam Postponed Amid Violence In Nuh District

In view of the violent clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana, the Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) has postponed the HBSE Class 10th compartment exams scheduled for August 1 and 2. Moreover, the Haryana D.El.Ed. exam scheduled for August 2 has also been postponed. The communal violence in Nuh occurred on Monday evening.

Schools and colleges closed

The state administration has on Monday announced that all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in the Faridabad district will remain closed on Tuesday, August 1. The announcement came after two home guards were killed and over 50 people, including policemen, were injured in the clash between the two groups during a religious procession on Monday evening.

“Due to the occurance of communal tension in nearby District Faridabad, roads have been blocked by anti-social elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of society in District Faridabad. It is, therefore, necessary to close the Government and private educational institutions in the District to avoid any untowards incident,” Office of Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, informed.

Violence in Haryana's Nuh

The Nuh district in Haryana witnessed violent clashes between two groups after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set vehicles on fire during a religious procession on Monday. According to Haryana Police, the violent clashes broke out after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men in Nuh and stones were pelted at the procession. Following the incident, the central government decided to deploy paramilitary forces in order to control the clashes. Section 144 has been imposed across the area. In addition to this, internet services have also been suspended in the violence-hit Nuh district of the state.