Haryana Board Exams 2022: HBSE Inter Exams To Begin Today; Check Exam Day Instructions

Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will be conducting the HBSE 12th Board Exams 2022 from Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The Haryana Board Exams for Class 12 are scheduled to be conducted in offline mode at various centers across the state. Since the exam is being conducted in pen-paper mode, it is mandatory to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre. Students will have to maintain social distancing, wear masks at all times and carry sanitizers with them to use (whenever required). The last-minute guidelines for the HBSE 12th Board Exams 2022 have been mentioned below.

Students in the age group of 15 to 18 years old must be vaccinated in order to be eligible to appear for exams. Students who have only received one dose of the vaccination will also be allowed. Here is all you need to know about the exams.

HBSE class 10, 12 exams: Overview

This year, over 3.65 lakh students have got themselves registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams

Over 2.90 lakh students have registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year

BSEH will be holding the class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30, 2022

Class 10 Secondary exam will begin on March 31, 2022

The exams will be conducted in single-shift between 12:30 pm and 3 pm

Haryana Board Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Students should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to sit for the exams. Hall tickets will be checked in the examination hall by the examiner.

Use of any electronic devices or even carrying them to the exam centre is prohibited

Students will get an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper

Before taking exams, students must check if the photograph on the hall ticket is attested by the head of the school

Students will have to reach the examination hall 30 minutes before reporting time and should know that wearing a school uniform and carrying a school ID is mandatory.

Here is how to download the HBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2022