The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) is set to kick off the Haryana Board exams 2024 (theory) for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) students from February 27. The BSEH Class 10 exams will conclude on March 26, 2024, while the Class 12 exams are scheduled to end on April 2, 2024. The examination timings are from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and a total of 1,484 examination centers across the state will facilitate the smooth conduct of the BSEH 2024 exams.

In addition to the regular Haryana board exams, the board will also administer open school, re-appear, additional, mercy chance, and marks improvement exams from February 27 onwards.

The Class 10 BSEH exams will commence with papers like Punjabi (for All Haryana), IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only), Sanskrit, Vyakran (Parampargat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth), Sanskrit Vyakran (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul). On the other hand, the Class 12 exams will initiate with computer science and IT and ITES papers.

Important Guidelines for BSEH 2024 Exams:

All school heads and self-examinees must obtain a colored printout of the Haryana board 2024 admit card on A-4 size paper through the link provided on the board website – bseh.org.in.

Schools and self-study candidates are required to affix and verify a scanned photograph on the colored admit card. Entry into the examination center will not be permitted without the Haryana board 2024 admit card and an original identity card (Aadhaar card, etc.).

Candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar card contains the latest photo.

Candidates must follow the guidelines on the admit card and arrive at the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

It is mandatory not to laminate the admit card, as signatures of both the candidate and the invigilator, as per the date on the admit card, are required.

The use of electronic items like mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, etc., is strictly prohibited in the examination center.

Candidates are advised to check the number of pages in the answer book provided by the invigilator. Any torn or missing pages will be considered a case of unfair means on the part of the candidate.

Educational experts emphasize the importance of students following the guidelines issued by the board to ensure a fair and transparent examination process. They also advise students to stay calm and focused during the examination and attempt all questions with a clear mind.