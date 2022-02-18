Haryana Board Exams For Class 8th To Be Held Amid Objections From CBSE & CISCE Schools

Haryana Class 8 Board Exams: In a significant development, the Haraya Administration has announced that it will move ahead with the decision to conduct the board exam for Class 8, despite parents, students, and private school bodies opposing the idea. The date sheet for the Class 8 Board exams has not yet been released by the examination authorities, but it is expected to be released sometime soon. The Haryana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has confirmed that all students from all the state-affiliated government schools and private schools will require to pass the Class 8 annual board examination in order to be promoted and admitted into Class 9. This year's Class 8 board examination will be conducted by the Board of School Education (BSEH) because Haryana SCERT has appointed BSEH for the organisation of the examination.

Haryana Govt to hold class 8 board exams amid objections from private schools, CBSE & CISCE

The Harayana govt's decision has received massive criticism from several officials from the private school boards and schools affiliated with CBSE and CISCE for the implementation of board exams for Class 8. Several private schools and CBSE and CISCE affiliated schools have expressed concern over conducting board exams for Class 8 students. Many officials have pointed out that board exams in Class 8 may create practical problems for the students as different boards function on different sets of syllabi and patterns of teaching.

In view of the same, the Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference (HPSC) has written a letter to SCERT and BSEH mentioning the matter of Class 8 Board Exams. "BSEH issued the letter regarding the board exams very late; schools had already conducted the semester 1 exam," stated the letter. Children have already begun to prepare for semester 2, and the announcement of the class 8 board will add to the ongoing stress and trauma students have faced due to the pandemic, "added HPSC." Meanwhile, several private schools have alleged that the main objective of BSEH is to conduct Class 8 board exams to accumulate funds. According to information provided by the SCERT Haryana website, the examination fee is Rs 550, while the registration fee costs Rs 5000.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative