Haryana Board Extends Deadline To Apply For Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has extended the deadline to fill the online application form for Haryana Board Class 10th or class 12th Supplementary Exam 2022. Now, the students can apply up to July 14, 2022. Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Krishna Kumar announced this. Earlier, for the class 10 and class 12 exam, the last date was fixed as July 7, 2022.

Check important dates here

HBSE 12th exams result 2022 was announced on June 15, 2022

HBSE 10th exams result was declared on June 17, 2022

Earlier, the last date to apply for the HBSE 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2022 was July 7, 2022

Now students can fill up the online application till July 14, 2022, by paying late fee charges of Rs 1000.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Concerned candidates should go to the official website of bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Apply Online form for Secondary, Sr. Secondary (HOS)..."

Step 3: Then candidates will have to login with user ID and password and fill in the detailed application form

Step 4: Candidates will have to pay the application fee and submit the HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam form

How to check result on DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android phones) or App Store (for iOS).

Step 2: After installing, open the app and log in using your username and password or Aadhar OTP

Step 3: Click on ‘issued documents’ and then ‘check partners section’

Step 4: Select the partner name ‘Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)’ and document type ‘Class 10 Mark Sheet’ or ‘Class 10 School Leaving Certificate’.

Step 5: Enter your HBSE Class 10 registration number in the box provided. Mark the checkbox. Click on ‘Get Documents’.

Step 6: Click on ‘View Documents’ to check and download your BSEH 10th result 2022 scorecard

This year, a total of 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 10th Exams. Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 Board Exams from March 31 to April 20, 2022. Students appeared for the HBSE board exam with a 30% reduced syllabus this year. The students had to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 10 exam. In case they have failed to do so, they will have to sit for the compartment exam.