Haryana Board Schedule 2022 For Class 10, 12 Released, Check Important Dates Here

Haryana Board has released the schedule for class 10 as well as class 12 exams. Students can follow these steps to check the schedule online.

Haryana board

BSEH Schedule 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on March 3 released the datesheets for class 10 as well as class 12 board exams 2022. Students who will be taking the exam can check the timetable now. It has been uploaded on the official website of Haryana Board bseh.org.in and can be checked by following these steps.

Haryana Board exam schedule: Check important dates here

  • Haryana class 10 board exams will begin on March 31, 2022
  • It will end on April 26, 2022
  • The class 12 exams will begin on March 30, 2022
  • Class 12 exams are scheduled to end on April 29, 2022

Here is how to check BSEH class 10, 12 datesheet

  • Step 1: Students should go to the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘news’ column and then click on the link that reads ‘Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022’.
  • Step 3: A PDF will be opened on the screen, candidates should go through it
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates should save the datesheet for future reference

To be noted that both the class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in a single shift between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm. This year the exams will be held in offline-mode. Therefore, students should make sure to follow all the COVID guidelines like maintaining social distance, wearing masks at all times and using sanitizers whenever required. Students should know that calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall. If anyone is found possessing any of the electronic items, it will be treated as use of unfair means. Students should also remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres.Sunce the hard copy of the same is not being issued, candidates should take printout of the downloaded copy to the exam hall.

Tags: Haryana board, BSEH, HBSE
