Haryana Govt To Implement Conduct Of Board Exam For Classes 5 And 8 From This Year

Haryana Government through an official notification has announced that it will be conducting Haryana Board exam for class 5 and class 8. This change will be implemented from the current academic session 2021-2022. As per the notification which has been shared by Haryana Chief Minister, the students of class 5 and class 8 studying in government and private schools affiliated to Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will be evaluated by the board examination. For the first time, any such decision has been taken.

Haryana Education Minister Chaudhary Kanwar Pal tweeted, “Taking an important decision in the field of education, the Haryana government has implemented the 5th and 8th board exams in the state. This historic decision will lead to high-level reforms in the education system.”

Haryana board exam 2022: When will results be declared

The official notification reads that the results will be declared within a month of board examinations being conducted. Class 5 and 8 students will also be getting a certificate from the Board. The Board has also mentioned about the re-examination in the notification. It reads that re-examination will be conducted for those students who failed to score the qualifying pass marks. It has to be conducted within two months. However, if the student also fails in the re-conducted examination, he/she will have to be readmitted to the same class, and will not be promoted.

No physical classes in Haryana schools, colleges till Jan 26

The Haryana Government has closed physical classes in all schools and colleges in the state till January 26 in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19. Education Minister Kanwar Pal said in an official statement said that during this period, however, online teaching will continue in which schools and colleges will take the necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examination. "Earlier the state government had declared winter holidays (in the educational institutions) from January 3 to 12," the statement said.