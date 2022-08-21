Haryana HOS 2022: Registration For Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Begins, Apply Now

Haryana HOS 2022 compartment exam: The registration for Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has been started. The registration has been started for Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 for September session. Concerned candidates can apply or get themselves registered for HOS compartment exam from the official website. Students from secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) can apply for compartment (re-appear) examination between August 18 and August 25, 2022. For more details, candidates should go to the official website bseh.org.in.
Official statement highlights that students who appeared in Class 10, 12 (Open School) one-day examination in July 2022 in one subject, Post declaration of the result, they have re-appeared in that subject. Such candidates can fill their application form online. It has to be submitted on the official website of the board on August 18, 2022. The exam will be conducted in the month of September 2022.
Check application fee details here
- If students are applying for one subject, the application fee prescribed for the HOS Class 10 exam is Rs 900
- For HOS Class 12 exam, students will have to pay Rs 1,050
- After this, students will be allowed to apply by paying the late fee
- Students applying for practical subjects will have to pay an amount of Rs 100 separately
HOS compartment exam 2022: List of important dates
- Registration for application will begin on August 18, 2022
- Last date or deadline to fill application form without late fee is August 25, 2022
- Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 100 is August 29, 2022
- Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 300 is September 2, 2022
- Deadline or last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 1,000 is September 6, 2022
HOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2022: Follow these steps to fill application form
- Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'HOS Exam Sep-2022 (Only Appear in July-2022 Exam)'
- Step 3: Log in with the registered user ID and password
- Step 4: Fill in the details as instructed and pay the application fee
- Step 5: Submit the HOS application form and download the confirmation page
- Step 6: Print a copy for further reference.