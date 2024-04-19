Advertisement

The Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) has rolled out a fresh curriculum for Classes 9 to 12, effective from the academic session 2024-25. Stakeholders, including teachers, students, and parents, can access and download the new curriculum for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 from the official website, bseh.org.in. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of education provided to students across the state, according to Haryana board chairman VP Yadav.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the revamped curriculum has been meticulously crafted by over 100 subject experts. The board underscores that key resources have been strategically allocated to facilitate a more streamlined and effective teaching-learning process. Additionally, the format of question papers has been redesigned to prioritize efficiency-based assessments.

Yadav emphasized that the curriculum overhaul follows a series of seven workshops aimed at refining the educational framework. "The new curriculum places special emphasis on empowering teachers to devise lesson plans and deliver lessons tailored to the intellectual capacity of students, thereby fostering their holistic development," stated HSEB chairman VP Yadav.

As part of the implementation plan, the board will develop subject-wise model question papers and a phased evaluation strategy for Classes 9 to 12, aligning with the updated curriculum format. These resources will soon be accessible on the official website of the board.

How to Access the HSEB New Curriculum:

Stakeholders can follow these steps to download the updated curriculum for Classes 9 to 12:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in. Scroll down on the homepage and locate the 'Academic session 2024-25 curriculum' link. Click on the link, and select the respective class followed by the 'syllabus' link. Choose the desired subject. The curriculum PDF will then be displayed on the screen for download.