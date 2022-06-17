HBSE 10th Result 2022: Haryana Board Matric Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

HBSE 10th result 2022: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani or Haryana Board will be announcing the HBSE 10th Result 2022 on June 17, 2022. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh has told a media organisation that the class 10 result will be announced at 3 PM today. This year, a total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam 2022.

The report highlights that the HBSE 10th Result 2022 will be released at 3 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website - bseh.org.in. Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 Board Exams from March 31 to April 20, 2022.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check matric result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on BSEH 10th result 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the HBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download HBSE 10th scorecard

Step 6: Take its printout for further references

Qualifying eligibility

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 10 exam. In case they fail to do so, they will have to sit for the compartment exam. The re-evaluation details will be announced after the release of result.

The BSEH class 10 Haryana board examinations were held between March 31 to April 20, 2022. The result will be announced at 3 pm via press conference. The result link will be activated on the official website at 5 pm. In order to check scores, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.