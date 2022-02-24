HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Special Exam Datesheets Released; Check Full Schedule Here

HPBOSE Special Exam Date Sheet: The examination date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 terms 1 and 2 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). All those candidates who have missed one or more papers in the Term 1 exams can reappear for the examination. As per the notification, the term 1 special exams will commence on March 10. While the Class 10th HPBOSE term 1 special exam will continue till March 17, the Class 12 term 1 special exams will end on March 25, 2022.

The examination will be held under strict COVID guidelines, said an official statement. The special chance The Term 1 examination will be conducted between 8:45 am and 12 noon. The Class 10 special exams for term 1 will start with the Hindi paper on March 10; on March 11, the examination for Science and Technology will take place; and the English examination is scheduled to be held on March 12. The Class 12 term 1 special chance exam will, however, start with the English paper on the first day and will be followed by the Economics and Chemistry papers on March 11 and March 12, respectively. The term 2 examination schedule for classes 10 and 12 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh board. Meanwhile, the HPBOSE term 2 examinations for Class 10 will be conducted between March 29 and April 11, 2022. The Class 12 term 2 exams will be held from March 29 to April 20.

HPBOSE 10th Special Exam Date Sheet

Exam Date Subject March 10, 2022 Hindi March 11, 2022 Science & Technology March 12, 2022 English March 14, 2022 Social Science March 15, 2022 Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Home Science, Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, Computer Science, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Health Care, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparels made ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber March 16, 2022 Mathematics March 17, 2022 Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

HPBOSE 12th Special Exam Date Sheet

Exam Date Subject March 10, 2022 English March 11, 2022 Economics March 12, 2022 Chemistry, Hindi March 14, 2022 Sanskrit March 15, 2022 Mathematics March 16, 2022 Political Science March 17, 2022 Biology, Business Studies, History March 19, 2022 Computer Science, Physical Education, Yoga, NSQF Subjects March 21, 2022 Accountancy, Physics, Geography March 22, 2022 Human Ecology and Family Science March 23, 2022 Music (Hindustani Vocal, Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion March 24, 2022 Public Administration March 25, 2022 Sociology

