HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Special Exam Datesheets Released; Check Full Schedule Here

HPBOSE Special Exam Date Sheet released: The examination date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 terms 1 and 2 have been released by the HPBOSE.

Amrit Burman
HPBOSE Special Exam Date Sheet: The examination date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 terms 1 and 2 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). All those candidates who have missed one or more papers in the Term 1 exams can reappear for the examination. As per the notification, the term 1 special exams will commence on March 10. While the Class 10th HPBOSE term 1 special exam will continue till March 17, the Class 12 term 1 special exams will end on March 25, 2022.

The examination will be held under strict COVID guidelines, said an official statement. The special chance The Term 1 examination will be conducted between 8:45 am and 12 noon. The Class 10 special exams for term 1 will start with the Hindi paper on March 10; on March 11, the examination for Science and Technology will take place; and the English examination is scheduled to be held on March 12. The Class 12 term 1 special chance exam will, however, start with the English paper on the first day and will be followed by the Economics and Chemistry papers on March 11 and March 12, respectively. The term 2 examination schedule for classes 10 and 12 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh board. Meanwhile, the HPBOSE term 2 examinations for Class 10 will be conducted between March 29 and April 11, 2022. The Class 12 term 2 exams will be held from March 29 to April 20.

HPBOSE 10th Special Exam Date Sheet

  • Exam Date
  • Subject
  • March 10, 2022
  • Hindi

 
  • March 11, 2022
  • Science & Technology

 
  • March 12, 2022
  • English

 
  • March 14, 2022
  • Social Science

 
  • March 15, 2022
  • Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Home Science, Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, Computer Science, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Health Care, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparels made ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber

 
  • March 16, 2022
  • Mathematics

 
  • March 17, 2022
  • Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

 

HPBOSE 12th Special Exam Date Sheet

  • Exam Date
  • Subject
  • March 10, 2022
  • English
  • March 11, 2022
  • Economics

 
  • March 12, 2022
  • Chemistry, Hindi

 
  • March 14, 2022
  • Sanskrit
  • March 15, 2022
  • Mathematics
  • March 16, 2022
  • Political Science

 
  • March 17, 2022
  • Biology, Business Studies, History

 
  • March 19, 2022
  • Computer Science, Physical Education, Yoga, NSQF Subjects

 
  • March 21, 2022
  • Accountancy, Physics, Geography

 
  • March 22, 2022
  • Human Ecology and Family Science

 
  • March 23, 2022
  • Music (Hindustani Vocal, Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion

 
  • March 24, 2022
  • Public Administration

 
  • March 25, 2022
  • Sociology

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)

