Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the schedule for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 final examinations, set to commence later this year. Students can access the revised date sheets or timetables on the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

As per the adjusted date sheets, the Class 10th final examinations conducted by the HP board will kick off on March 1, concluding on March 18, 2024. Whether regular or open school (SOS) students, both groups will undertake the Mathematics paper on the first day and the Financial Literacy (NSE) paper on the last day.

Advertisement

For Class 12 students, their final exams will commence on March 1 and conclude on March 30, 2024. Irrespective of being regular or state open school (SOS) candidates, all students will commence with the Business Studies paper and conclude with the Financial Literacy subject.

Throughout the examination period for both classes, a single shift will be maintained on all days. Papers are scheduled to start at 8:45 am and conclude at 12 pm, with the exception of Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which are slated to be held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

Advertisement

HPBOSE Class 10th date sheet 2024.

HPBOSE Class 12th date sheet 2024.