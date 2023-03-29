ICSE Biology Paper Analysis: Questions Less Difficult Than Last Year's, Expert Reviews

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) successfully conducted the Class 10 board Biology exam on March 29. The exam was conducted by the council in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. The candidates were given extra 15 minutes time to read the question paper before the commencement of the exam. The Biology question paper consisted of 8 questions for a total of 80 marks. Compared to the previous year's question paper, this year the ICSE Board Class X Biology question paper was less difficult. Check the expert analysis of the Biology paper here.

ICSE Biology Paper Analysis

"All the questions were majorly covered from the following units - Basic Biology, Plant Physiology, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Population and Pollution. There were a total of 3 easy-type questions, 4 medium-type questions & 1 difficult-type question. Overall the ICSE Class 10 Board Biology Paper 2023 was of moderate difficulty as most of the questions were of medium difficulty. The MCQs asked were easy and scoring but the question paper was a bit lengthy," said said Raji G Krishnan (Manager - BYJU'S Tuition Centre).

The Section-A of the question paper consisted of Objective Type Questions including MCQs, One-word answers, Match the column. Section A of the question paper was easy and more focussed on the simple application of concepts. Section B of the question paper was a blend of both theory and application-based questions. A few questions were based on analytical aspects with moderate difficulty," he added.