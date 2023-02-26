ICSE Class 10 Boards Exam Begins Tomorrow, Everything You Need To Know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 board exams will start from Monday, February 27. According to the official timetable, the eligible students will appear for the English paper on the first day of the exam.

The notified schedule for ICSE Class 10 board exams mentions that the exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 15, 2023. The timing of exam is from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The duration of the exam differs as per the subject.

The CISCE's Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon extended his best wishes to the students who will be taking their class 10 board exams. In the video, he highlighted that time has now come for the students to put their preparations into acheiving good grades. He also went on to mention that efforts of the students will be appreciated by everyone when their results are out.

CISCE's guideline for ICSE Class 10 board exams:

The CISCE has also issued exam day guidelines for the students. According to officials, all the examinees must follow the exam guidelines, or else strict actions might be taken against the candidate.