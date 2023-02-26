Last Updated:

ICSE Class 10 Boards Exam Begins Tomorrow, Everything You Need To Know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to begin the Class 10 board exams on Monday, February 27.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 board exams will start from Monday, February 27. According to the official timetable, the eligible students will appear for the English paper on the first day of the exam. 

The notified schedule for ICSE Class 10 board exams mentions that the exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 15, 2023. The timing of exam is from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The duration of the exam differs as per the subject. 

The CISCE's Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon extended his best wishes to the students who will be taking their class 10 board exams. In the video, he highlighted that time has now come for the students to put their preparations into acheiving good grades. He also went on to mention that efforts of the students will be appreciated by everyone when their results are out. 

CISCE's guideline for ICSE Class 10 board exams:

The CISCE has also issued exam day guidelines for the students. According to officials, all the examinees must follow the exam guidelines, or else strict actions might be taken against the candidate. 

  1. The candidates will have to sit in the exam room 5 minutes before exam commencement. If the candidate arrives late to the exam hall, they will have to tender a satisfactory explanation. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Candidates can not leave before the paper ends.
  2. The candidate must read the instructions given at the head of a paper regarding a number of questions to be attempted, etc. 
  3. On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided for it. They should also write UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top sheet of the main answer booklet. 
  4. The CISCE guideline also highlights that all entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with black/blue ballpoint pen or fountain pen.
  5. The candidate must avoid the use of any electronic devices or calculating machines inside the exam hall. If found, the candidature might get cancelled.
