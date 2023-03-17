ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Analysis: Moderate Questions Asked, Overall Lengthy Paper

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) successfully conducted the Class 10 boards physics exam on March 17. The exam was conducted by the council in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. The candidates were given 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper before the commencement of the exam.

According to the students, the question paper had two sections- A and B. The candidates had to solve all the questions in Section A and any four questions in Section B. Both sections consisted of 40 marks each. The students claimed that questions were not out of the syllabus and they were able to attempt a maximum number of questions.

Paper analysis of ICSE Class 10 Physics exam

The most number of questions came from four broad topics named Refraction of Light, Current Electricity, Force and Machines and Sound. According to students, out of a total of 9 questions in both sections, three were easy to attempt, five were medium type, and one was a difficult question.

"There were a total of 3 easy type questions, 5 medium type questions & 1 difficult type questions. Overall the ICSE Class X Board Physics Paper 2023 was of moderate difficulty as most of the questions were of medium difficulty. The MCQs asked were easy and scoring but the question paper was a bit lengthy.Compared to last year, this year, the Physics subject was comparatively a little easy," said Raji G Krishnan (Manager - BYJU'S Tuition Centre).

The ICSE Class 10 Physics exam 2023 was overall moderate to difficult as most of the questions fall into moderate difficulty. The students claimed that the multiple-choice questions were easy to attempt but the entire paper was lengthy. However, this year's class 10 Physics paper was easy than last year's.

According to the official date sheet, the exams for ICSE class 10 students are being held from February 27 to March 29, 2023, in offline- pen and paper mode. CISCE released the official timetable on December 1, 2022. The next exam is of Art paper on March 18, followed by the Chemistry exam on March 20. All the appearing candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam hall.