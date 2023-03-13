Last Updated:

ICSE Geography Paper Analysis: Questions Were Neither Easy Nor Too Difficult, Say Students

ICSE geography paper analysis: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 Geography exam successfully today.

ICSE exam 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 Geography exam successfully today, March 13, 2023. The exam was held for a duration of 2 hours from 11 am to 1 pm. Students were given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully. Candidates had to attempt a total of five questions in the exam. The total marks on the question paper were 80. 

ICSE Geography Paper Analysis 2023

Students who took the ICSE geography exam today found the paper moderately difficult. "The Geography paper was a bit lengthy. However, the difficulty level of the paper was moderate, " a student said.

"I found the difficulty level of the ICSE Geography paper to be moderate. It was neither difficult nor too easy. All the questions were direct and asked from the prescribed syllabus," another student said. 

"The paper was balanced. The map-based questions were easiest of them all," another student said.

ICSE class 10 board exams 2023

CISCE has started the class 10th or ICSE board exam 2023 on February 27 with English language paper. The ICSE exam will conclude on March 29. The next exam will be held on March 18 for Art paper. 

