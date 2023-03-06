ICSE History, Civics Paper Analysis: Students Say 2 Hours Not Enough, Find Paper Lengthy

ICSE exam 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam successfully today, March 6, 2023. The exam was held for a duration of 2 hours from 11 am to 1 pm. Students were given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully. Candidates had to attempt a total of five questions in the exam. The total marks on the question paper were 80.

ICSE History, Civics Paper Analysis 2023

Students who took the ICSE exams today found the paper lengthy. "The History paper was very lengthy. I could not attempt the last question due to time constraints," a student said. Many students said that two hours was not enough to complete the paper.

"I found the difficulty level of the paper to be moderate. It was neither tough nor too easy. However, the questions were asked from the prescribed syllabus," another student said.

ICSE class 10 board exams 2023

CISCE has started the class 10th or ICSE board exam 2023 on February 27 with English language paper. The ICSE exam will conclude on March 29. The next exam will be held on March 10 for Mathematics.