ICSE , ISC 2nd Semester Exam 2022 Schedule Revised, Check New Dates Here

ICSE ISC 2nd seamster timetable 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has revised the class 10 and class 12 date sheet which was released on March 3, 2022. ICSE, ISC revised time table has some changes which can be checked on the official website cisce.org. As per the council, the timetables have been prepared to keep in mind the dates of various competitive examinations.

The revised schedule highlights that the class 10th, 12th exams will begin from April 25, 2022.It also highlights that each exam will be conducted for a duration of 1.5 hours. Before the exam will begin, students will be provided with 10 minutes of extra time to read question paper.

CISCE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2022: Revised timetable

ICSE exam 2022

English Language- April 25, 2022.

Literature in English- April 26, 2022

History & Civics April 28, 2022.

Environmental Sciences April 29, 2022

Mathematics- May 2, 2022.

Geography- May 4, 2022.

Hindi- May 6, 2022

Physics- May 9, 2022.

Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages- May 11, 2022

Chemistry- May 13, 2022.

Biology- May 17, 2022.

Group III Elective- May 19, 2022.

Economics, Sanskrit, French- May 20, 2022.

Commercial Studies- May 23, 2022.

ISC exam 2022: Time table

English Paper 2- April 25, 2022

English Language- April 26, 2022

Chemistry- April 28, 2022.

Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music, western Music etc.- April 30, 2022.

Physics- May 2, 2022.

Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages- May 4, 2022

Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity & Electronics- May 5, 2022.

Commerce- May 6, 2022.

Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing- May 7, 2022.

Mathematics- May 9, 2022.

Biology- May 11, 2022.

Biotechnology, Environmental Science- May 13, 2022.

Home Science- May 14, 2022.

Economics- May 17, 2022.

Accounts May 20, 2022.

History- May 23, 2022

Sociology- May 25, 2022.

Political Science- May 27, 2022.

Computer Science- May 30, 2022.

Psychology- June 1, 2022.

Physical Education June 3, 2022.

Legal Studies- June 4, 2022

Business Studies- June 6, 2022

CISCE, CBSE conducting exams in two terms

CISCE, CBSE and many state boards are conducting the exams in two terms this year. This pattern has been adopted to combat any issue in board exams results. Last year, board exams were cancelled and students were assessed on alternative assessment criteria. To avoid the same situation this time, board exams were divided into two parts this year. The term one exam has already been conducted and term 2 exam will be conducted as scheduled.