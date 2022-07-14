ICSE, ISC Result 2022: CISCE Likely To Announce Matric & Inter Result On July 15

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Thousands of students who took the class 10 or 12 exams are eagerly waiting for the results to be out. Reports suggest that there is a possibility that both ISC, as well as ICSE results, can be released on July 15, 2022. However, no official confirmation is out yet regarding the ICSE and ISC results. To download the results, students will have to enter their login credentials such as date of birth, name, roll number, password etc. The steps to check the results are mentioned below.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released a notice on May 20 which mentions that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts. Next year, the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February/ March. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website of CISCE on cisce.org and can be checked by all the concerned candidates.
It is to be noted that this will be applicable for both matrics as well as inter-exams. In line with this, the Board has also revised the syllabus for ICSE and ISC examinations for selected subjects. The revised syllabus can also be checked on the official website of CISCE. The board has directed the affiliated schools to plan the academic calendar accordingly so that students can prepare for the examinations.