ICSE, ISC Result 2022: CISCE Likely To Announce Matric & Inter Result On July 15

ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Thousands of students who took the class 10 or 12 exams are eagerly waiting for the results to be out. Reports suggest that there is a possibility that both ISC, as well as ICSE results, can be released on July 15, 2022. However, no official confirmation is out yet regarding the ICSE and ISC results. To download the results, students will have to enter their login credentials such as date of birth, name, roll number, password etc. The steps to check the results are mentioned below.

ICSE Results 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: To check the Term 2 results, students need to visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the official website, click on the "ICSE results 2022" link (To be noted that the link will be activated after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the columns with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

ISC Results 2022: Step-by-step guide to check results online

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2022" link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference.

CISCE to go back to final exam pattern for class 10, and 12 from 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released a notice on May 20 which mentions that the board will conduct CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams once from next academic year. It is to be noted that this year, due to the COVID pandemic, the syllabus and exams were divided into two parts. Next year, the ICSE, ISC Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February/ March. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website of CISCE on cisce.org and can be checked by all the concerned candidates.

It is to be noted that this will be applicable for both matrics as well as inter-exams. In line with this, the Board has also revised the syllabus for ICSE and ISC examinations for selected subjects. The revised syllabus can also be checked on the official website of CISCE. The board has directed the affiliated schools to plan the academic calendar accordingly so that students can prepare for the examinations.