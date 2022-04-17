Last Updated:

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today; Check Steps To Download

ICSE, ISC, Semester 2 Admit Card: The admit cards for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations are expected to be released soon by CISCE.

ISCE

ICSE, ISC, Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 2 examinations are expected to be released soon by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). According to media reports, the admit card is likely to be released today, April 17, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.
Once the admit card is out, students will be able to download it by visiting the official website of the Council at cisce.org.

As per the examination schedule, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be conducted on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022. Candidates must note that the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be conducted for one hour and 30 minutes. The Class 10 exams will be held at 10:00 AM and the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be conducted at 2:00 PM. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the below-given step-by-step process. 

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: To download the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Admit Cards, candidates need to visit the official website of the ISCE - cisce.org.
  • Step 2: Now, candidates must click on the "ICSE, ISC admit card 2022" link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: Then, on the screen, you will see "ICSE/ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022."
  • Step 5: Download the ICSE/ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 and save it to your computer.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for future needs.

