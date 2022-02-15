ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 To Begin From April Last Week, Check Notification Highlights

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has announced on February 14 that it will be conducting the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th semester 2 exams from the last week of April, 2022. As of now, the council has not shared any timetable. Only inormation that has been released in public domain is that CISCE will be conducting exams from April end. However, this is the tentative date released by the council but students can expect their ISC, ICSE Term 2 board exams to be conducted in April/May. For more information, students are free to check the official CISCE website cisce.org. In another move, CISCE has told the school to conduct pre boards only after their syllabus is completed and revised thoroughly. It would be preferable that the schools conduct the pre board exams in March-April.

ISC Term 2 exam 2022: Official notification highlights

The notce informaing about release of ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 date reads, “This has reference to the conduct of the ICSE & ISC 2021-2022 Semester 2 Examinations. The tentative date for the start of the Semester 2 Examinations will be in the last week of April 2022.”

Regarding the pre-board exams, the council has written further, “The Timetables for the examinations will be intimated to you shortly. This will provide the schools sufficient time to both, complete and revise the Semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabuses. Schools are further advised not to conduct the 'Pre-Board examinations for the ICSE & ISC candidates unless the syllabuses have been thoroughly revised and completed. Preferably, the "Pre-Board' examinations should be conducted between end March and April.Your cooperation is this matter is solicited.”

CISCE conducts exam in two terms

CISCE is conducting the board exams in two terms this year. Other than this, CBSE and many state boards have adopted the similar exam pattern to combat any issue in board exams results. Last year, board exams were cancelled and students were assessed on an alternative assessment criteria. To avoid the same situation this time, board exams were divided into two parts this year. Term one exam has already been conducted and CISCE term 2 exam schedule will be released shortly.