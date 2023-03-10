ICSE Math Paper Analysis: Students Find Questions Moderately Difficult

ICSE Exam 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics exam successfully today, March 10, 2023. As per the students, the questions were moderately difficult. The exam was held from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Students were given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully. Candidates had to attempt a total of five questions in the exam. The total marks on the question paper were 80 marks.

ICSE Math paper analysis

All the questions were majorly asked from the following chapters -

Algebra

Geometry

Statistics

Coordinate Geometry

Trigonometry

There were a total of 3 easy-type questions, 4 medium-type questions & 3 difficult-type questions. The paper was divided into Two Major Sections (A & B) which further were divided into multiple parts covering almost all topics from the prescribed syllabus. The numerical incorporated in the question paper was of Moderate difficulty. The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics paper was moderately difficult. Algebra had the most weightage in this year’s paper. Compared to last year, this year's Mathematics was similar in difficulty level.

CISCE has started the class 10th or ICSE board exam 2023 on February 27 with English language paper. The ICSE exam will conclude on March 29. The next exam will be held on March 11 for the Computer Application paper.

Disclaimer: The above analysis has been provided by Raji G Krishnan (Manager - Byju’s Tuition Center. Republic World does not take any responsibility for its correctness.)