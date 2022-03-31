ICSE Result 2022 In July; CISCE Releases Important Instructions For 2nd Semester Exam

ICSE Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has on Thursday released an important notice for the ICSE students. CISCE has shared some important instructions and guidelines for the students who are going to appear for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or class 10th semester 2 exams 2022. Moreover, CISCE has also stated that the ICSE Results 2022 will be declared in the month of July.
ICSE Results 2022 in July
"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2022 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi," the official notice reads.
"The Council (CISCE) does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter. Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council’s office not later than SEVEN days from the day of declaration of the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results," the notice further reads.
CISCE will conduct the ICSE Semester 2 exams 2022 between April 25 and May 23, 2022. Candidates must note that the council had on March 4, released a revised timetable for the ICSE 2nd semester exams. The same is available on the official website- cisce.org.
ICSE 2nd Semester Exams 2022: Important Instructions
- 10 minutes of extra time will be given for reading the question paper.
- The question paper will be made available at 10:50 a.m
- The exam will begin at 11 am.
- The duration of the exam is 90 minutes for each paper
- Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
- On the top-sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, you are to put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.
- Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also.
- All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with Black/Blue ballpoint pen ONLY.
- Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.
- Remember that handwriting and spelling will be taken into account. You may use a fountain pen or a ball-point pen for writing your answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed.
- The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all pages of the Standard Answer Booklet/continuation booklet already issued.
- All continuation booklets used/unused must be attached to the main answer booklet.
- All work including rough work should be done on the same sheet as the rest of the answer