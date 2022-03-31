ICSE Result 2022 In July; CISCE Releases Important Instructions For 2nd Semester Exam

ICSE Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has on Thursday released an important notice for the ICSE students. CISCE has shared some important instructions and guidelines for the students who are going to appear for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) or class 10th semester 2 exams 2022. Moreover, CISCE has also stated that the ICSE Results 2022 will be declared in the month of July.

ICSE Results 2022 in July

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2022 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi," the official notice reads.

"The Council (CISCE) does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter. Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council’s office not later than SEVEN days from the day of declaration of the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results," the notice further reads.

CISCE will conduct the ICSE Semester 2 exams 2022 between April 25 and May 23, 2022. Candidates must note that the council had on March 4, released a revised timetable for the ICSE 2nd semester exams. The same is available on the official website- cisce.org.

ICSE 2nd Semester Exams 2022: Important Instructions