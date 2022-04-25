ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check A List Of Do's And Don'ts Here

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to begin the class 10th or ICSE 2nd semester exams from today, April 25. Candidates who have registered for the ICSE semester 2 exam 2022 will appear for the exams today. The exam will begin with English Langauge Paper 1 today at 11 am.

ICSE Semester 2 exams 2022

The duration of the paper will be 90 minutes. The question papers will be distributed among students at 10:50 am. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

ICSE Exam 2022: COVID-19 protocols to be followed

Although CISCE has clarified a few days ago that COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandatory for appearing in the exam, the council has laid some important guidelines and SOPs that will be followed in the exam hall.

Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding. Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the Examination Hall/room. During the entry to and exit from the examination hall/room, candidates are advised to do so in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing norms. Candidates must use face masks/covers and carry their own hand sanitiser. Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates. Candidates are required to carry their Admission Cards to the Examination Hall/room. Candidates need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the examination centre.

ICSE exams 2022: Important Instructions for writing papers, Do's and Don'ts