ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check A List Of Do's And Don'ts Here

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is set to begin the class 10th or ICSE 2nd semester exams from today, April 25. Candidates who have registered for the ICSE semester 2 exam 2022 will appear for the exams today. The exam will begin with English Langauge Paper 1 today at 11 am.
ICSE Semester 2 exams 2022
The duration of the paper will be 90 minutes. The question papers will be distributed among students at 10:50 am. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
ICSE Exam 2022: COVID-19 protocols to be followed
Although CISCE has clarified a few days ago that COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandatory for appearing in the exam, the council has laid some important guidelines and SOPs that will be followed in the exam hall.
- Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding.
- Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the Examination Hall/room.
- During the entry to and exit from the examination hall/room, candidates are advised to do so in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing norms.
- Candidates must use face masks/covers and carry their own hand sanitiser.
- Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.
- Candidates are required to carry their Admission Cards to the Examination Hall/room.
- Candidates need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the examination centre.
ICSE exams 2022: Important Instructions for writing papers, Do's and Don'ts
- Be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject
- You are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
- On the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, you are to put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.
- Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also.
- All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with a Black/Blue ballpoint pen ONLY.
- Remember that handwriting and spelling will be taken into account. You may use a fountain pen or a ballpoint pen for writing your answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines is not permitted
- When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts in sequential ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. See that they have your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded
- All work including rough work should be done on the same sheet as the rest of the answers.
- A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper.