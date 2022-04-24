ICSE Semester 2 Exam Begins From April 25; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will begin conducting the Class 10 semester 2 exam from April 25, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on May 23, 2022. The exams will begin with English Language paper (English Paper-1). The exam duration will be 90 minutes and students will be provided with an additional 10 minutes time to read the questions.

