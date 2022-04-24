ICSE Semester 2 Exam Begins From April 25; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will begin conducting the Class 10 semester 2 exam from April 25, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on May 23, 2022. The exams will begin with English Language paper (English Paper-1). The exam duration will be 90 minutes and students will be provided with an additional 10 minutes time to read the questions.
Check ICSE exam day guidelines here
- Registered students who will be taking the exam should make sure to carry printout of admit card with them. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.
- Students should make sure to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam so as to avoid rush and crowding.
- Covid protocols should be followed inside the centre. Students should wear masks at all times and maintain social Distancing. Students are advised to carry their own hand sanitizer to the exam hall.
- Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on admit card. They should also read the general directions that may be given at the head of a paper.
- Candidates should not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.
- Write your UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it. This information should also be written on the front page of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers etc, write this information on those sheets as well.
- Both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet should be filled with black or blue ball pen. Candidates should leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.
- To be noted that the use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted inside the exam hall.