ISC Board Exams 2023 Begins Today; Check Important Guidelines Here

CISCE ISC Exam 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will begin the ISC class 12th board exams 2023 today, February 13. The ISC 12th exam 2023 will continue till March 31. The exam will begin at 2 pm today.

ISC Board Exam 2023

The ISC Board Exams 2023 begins with English Paper 1 on February 13. All the major subjects will begin at 2 pm. However, art papers 1 to 4 will begin at 9 am. The duration of the exam for all papers is three hours. Candidates will get 15 minutes extra time for reading the question paper. The question papers will be distributed 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

CISCE Class 12 Exam Guidelines

Be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

Read carefully any general direction that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g. directions regarding the number of questions that should be attempted, etc. 5. You are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

On the top – sheet of the Main Answer Booklet, put your signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do NOT scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

Clearly write your Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also. All entries on the Answer Booklet should be made with a Black/Blue ballpoint pen ONLY.

Candidates must write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. While writing in the answer booklet leave a margin at both, the right-hand and left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

Candidates are permitted to use Casio fx-82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions or calculators with only basic functions. Use of any calculator with features for retrieval of information during examination is not permitted.

ICSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Schedule