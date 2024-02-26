English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

ISC Chemistry paper 1 exam 2024 scheduled for today cancelled, check revised schedule here

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination for the 12th grade, initially scheduled for Monday, February 26, 2024, has been postp

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination for the 12th grade, initially scheduled for Monday, February 26, 2024, has been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”. This decision has taken students and educators by surprise. The revised date for the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination is now Thursday, March 21, 2024, starting at 2:00 P.M,  according to a notice issued by Sangeeta Bhatiam, the deputy secretary of the council.

The notice did not provide specific details regarding the reasons behind the sudden change in schedule, leaving students and parents seeking clarification. The abrupt cancellation has inconvenienced thousands of students, and there are growing concerns among some about the possibility of a paper leak.

Students and parents discovered the postponement upon reaching the examination centers. Parents received a WhatsApp message from their schools stating, "Dear parents and students, kindly note that as per the circular from the Council, the Chemistry exam scheduled for today, 26th February, has been postponed to 21st March due to unforeseen circumstances."

Students are advised to take note of this rescheduling and make necessary adjustments to their study routines. While this announcement brings a temporary halt to the anticipation surrounding the chemistry exam, it offers students additional time for thorough preparation. Educational institutions and examination centers are urged to promptly disseminate this information to all concerned parties.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in its official notice expresses gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders during this period of adjustment. Students are encouraged to utilize the extended preparation period effectively, ensuring optimal performance in the rescheduled examination. Best wishes are extended to all students gearing up for the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination. 

 

 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

