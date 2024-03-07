×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

ISC History Exam 2024 today at 2 pm; Check exam-day guidelines, important instructions here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting the ISC or Class 12 History examination today, March 7. Check guidelines here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting the ISC or Class 12 History examination today, March 7. Scheduled to commence at 2 pm, the duration of the exam is three hours. Simultaneously, ICSE or Class 10 students appeared for the Art paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) examination from 9 am to 12 pm.

As per instructions, students must be seated in their exam halls five minutes before the scheduled start time. Candidates arriving more than 30 minutes late will be allowed to take the examination only under exceptional circumstances. It is mandatory for all candidates to wear their school uniforms and carry their admit cards to the exam hall.

Advertisement

ICSE, ISC exams 2024: Important Guidelines

Here are the guidelines for the exams:

Advertisement

Reporting Time: Students must be present in their respective exam halls at least five minutes before the scheduled start time of the exam.

Late Arrival: Candidates arriving more than 30 minutes late will only be allowed to enter the examination hall under exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement

Uniform: All candidates are required to wear their school uniforms while appearing for the exam.

Admit Card: It is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the examination hall for verification purposes.

Advertisement

Duration: The ISC or Class 12 History examination is scheduled to last for three hours, starting at 2 pm. Similarly, the ICSE or Class 10 Art paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Dhruv Jurel checkmates Ollie Pope with MS Dhoni-esque masterplan

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info12 minutes ago

  5. Even Tendulkar is frustrated: Elvish Yadav displays poor bowling-WATCH

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo