Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

ISC Sociology Exam 2024 Today, Check Specimen Paper, Guidelines, Reporting Time Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to conduct the ISC Sociology exam today, March 20, 2024. Check guidelines here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to conduct the ISC Sociology exam today, March 20, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.  To assist students in their preparation, the Council has made available the ISC Sociology sample paper and syllabus on its official website at cisce.org.

The release of the sample paper aims to provide students with insights into the exam pattern, question types, and the weighting of each question. Armed with this understanding, students can enhance their readiness for the examination.

Guidelines for ISC Sociology Exam 2024:

1. Arrive at the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.
2. Take your seat in the exam hall at least five minutes before the commencement of the exam.
3. Upon receiving the question papers, carefully review them to ensure accuracy in the subject name and absence of any misprints.
4. Read through any instructions provided on the answer booklet.
5. If continuation booklets are used, ensure they are organized and bound in the correct sequence before submission.

The ISC Class 12 Sociology exam will be conducted for a total of 70 marks over a duration of three hours. The question paper will consist of sections A, B, and C. To aid students in their preparation, a detailed sample paper has been provided for reference.

Apart from the Sociology sample paper, students can access various examination-related updates and resources on the official CISCE website.

ISC Result 2024 and Exam Schedule:

The ISC Class 12 exams are scheduled to conclude on April 3, 2024. Subsequently, the ISC result for the academic year 2024 is expected to be announced in the second week of May 2024, on the official CISCE website.

How to download ISC Sociology Specimen Paper:

1. Visit the official website of ISC at cisce.org.
2. Navigate to the examination tab.
3. Select ISC from the drop-down menu.
4. Click on the tab named "specimen question paper."
5. Choose the respective year.
6. Download the sample paper of the required subject.
7. Take a printout for further reference.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

