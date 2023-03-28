JAC Board Exams Toppers To Get Cash Rewards Up To Rs 3 Lakh, Laptop And Mobile Phones: CM

The Jharkhand government will reward the meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th who secure the top three ranks in the Jharkhand Board Exams. The government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phoneThe government will give them cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone. Jharkhand government rolled out the scheme on Monday to encourage talented students to pursue higher studies.

“The government wants to lessen the initial financial burden of the families of meritorious students after the board examinations. So, we have rolled out the scheme,” Jharkhand chief minister, Hemant Soren said.

Moreover, the state government rewarded the students of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), besides toppers of Jharkhand Olympiad on the occasion. A total of 68 rank holders were rewarded on Monday by the chief minister. A sum of Rs 1.32 crore, laptops and mobile phones were distributed among them. Those who ranked first in the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 were given Rs 3 lakh, those who stood second in the the exams were given Rs 2 lakh and those who secured the third rank got Rs 1 lakh cash reward.

Bihar Board toppers reward scheme

Apart from Jharkhand, Bihar Board has been rewarding the meritorious students of with cash prizes and many other rewards. This year too, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced that the students who have secured first rank in all three streams - arts, science and commerce will get a reward of one lakh, a Kindle e-book reader and a laptop. The candidates who secured the second rank in all three streams will receive reward of Rs 75000 cash prize, a Kindle and a laptop. The toppers in the third spot will get Rs 50,000, a Kindle and a laptop. Furthermore, students who secured 4th, 5th and 6th positions in all three streams are now eligible to receive the reward of Rs 15000 and a laptop.