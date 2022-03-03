JAC Class 10th Admit Card 2022 Released, Follow These Steps To Download Hall Tickets

JAC Class 10th admit card 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the hall tickets for the JAC matric exam 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download the admit card now. It can be checked on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in by following the steps mentioned here.

More than 8 lakh students from classes 10 and 12 will take part in the exams across Jharkhand. According to the Jharkhand Board exam 2022 timetable, Class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to begin from March 24, 2022. Jharkhand board exams for both Term 1 and Term 2 would be conducted on the same day in two sittings. The first sitting will be for Class 10 students and the second sitting will be for Class 12 students.

JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI: "We are all prepared to take the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 on March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all COVID guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks, will be followed at the examination places.

Jharkhand 10th admit card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of JAC -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'Secondary Exam Admit Card 2022'

Step 3: Candiadtes will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter JAC class 10 login id and password and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the JAC Class 10 admit cards will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candiadtes should download it and take its print out so as to carry it to the exam hall

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Admit Card

The Class 12 exam admit cards have also been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Class 12th inter JAC admit cards can be downloaded from the official website using the required credentials. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

