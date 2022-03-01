JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Inter Admit Card 2022 Out; Here's How To Download

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Admit Card: The Class 12 (or Intermediate) exam admit cards have been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The school authorities will have to download the intermediate Class 12 admit cards and give them to the students who will appear in the exam. According to available information, to download the Class 12th inter JAC admit cards, schools will be required to log in using their credentials at the website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in with the passwords and login details.

Candidates should be aware that the class 12 inter exams will begin on March 24 in an offline mode and will end on April 25. More than 8 lakh students from classes 10 and 12 will take part in the exams across Jharkhand. Class 12, the term 1 exam will start from 2 pm and will end at 3:35 pm and term 2 exams will be conducted from 3:40 pm to 5:30 pm. According to the Jharkhand Board exam 2022 timetable, Class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to begin from March 24, 2022. Jharkhand board exams for both Term 1 and Term 2 would be conducted on the same day in two sittings. The first sitting will be for Class 10 students and the second sitting will be for Class 12 students.

JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI: "We are all prepared to take the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 on March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all COVID guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks, will be followed at the examination places.

Jharkhand Board 12th Admit Card: Here's how to download JAC Jharkhand Board

Step 1: To download the JAC Class 12 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of JAC - jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Recent Announcement tab, and click on Intermediate Exam Admit Card.

Step 3: Now, in the next window, go to " School Login "

" Step 4: Login using the credentials such as IDs and passwords.

Step 5: Now, candidates need to click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 6: JAC inter Class 12 admit cards will appear on the screen.

