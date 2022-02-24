JAC Jharkhand Board Exams 2022 Timetable Out, Exams To Begin From March 24

JAC Jharkhand board exams 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the dates for board examinations for class 10 (Matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate). As per the dates announced, the exams will be conduted in offline mode from March 24, 2022. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed. As per reports, about eight lakh students would write the exam papers in classes 10 and 12 in the state.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said, “We are all prepared for taking the board examinations for class 10 and class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places.”

Jharkhand board class 10 exam 2022: Highlights

The exam date sheet has been released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. It informs that the matric exam which will begin on March 24 will conclude on April 20, 2022. However Jharkhand board exam timetable 2022 highlights that the intermediate examination will come to an end on April 25.

“The number of students appearing in both examinations will be higher than the previous year,” JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said

To be noted that the board exams will be conducted in two sittings. The class 10 examinations will be conducted in the first sitting, while the class 12 in the second sitting. The offline exam is being conducted after 2 years as Jharkhand government had to cancel the examinations in 2021 due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19. Last year students of classes 10 and 12 were promoted to higher classes without exams based on the results in class 9 and 11.

To be noted that this year many national as well as state boards have adopted the term pattern. They have ivided the syllabus in two parts and are conducting exams in two terms. Term 1 exam has already been conducted and term 2 schedule has been released by various state boards.