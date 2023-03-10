Jharkhand Board Exams 2023 For Classes 10th, 12th Rescheduled Due To Sarhul Festival

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has revised the Jharkhand Board class 10th and 12th exams 2023 schedule. The JAC 10th and 12th exams in 2023 are scheduled to begin on March 14. However, the council has rescheduled the exams slated for March 24.

JAC in its latest notice informed the candidates that the Jharkhand Board class 10th math paper and class 12th physics, professional studies and psychology papers that were scheduled for March 24 have been postponed. The JAC 10th math paper will now be conducted on March 25. JAC intermediate exams for the above-mentioned papers will be held on April 5. The exam has been rescheduled on account of the holiday for the Sarhul Festival in the state.

Sarhul festival

Sarhul festival is one of the most popular tribal festivals celebrated in Jharkhand. Sarhul marks the beginning of the New Year. Sarhul means worship of trees. The tribes worship trees and other elements of nature to celebrate the festival. It is celebrated every year in the first month of the Hindu Calendar and on the third day of the moon or fortnight of the 'Chaitra' month. The festival also marks the advent of spring season and is celebrated till the month of June.

JAC Jharkhand Board Exams 2023

JAC released the Jharkhand Board exam schedule 2023 in January this year. As per the schedule, the class 10th and 12th exams will begin on March 14. The JAC 10th exam will end on April 3 and the class 12th exam will conclude on April 5. The matric exams will be held from 9.45 am to 1.05 pm. The intermediate exams will be held from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

JAC class 10th students will have to submit their OMR sheets by 11.20 am. The objective-type questions will be answered in the OMR sheet. After the OMR sheets are submitted, students will have to start answering the remaining questions in their answer booklet. The answer sheet will be submitted at 1.05 pm. Similarly, JAC intermediate students will have to fill their OMR sheets from 2 pm to 3.35 pm. The OMR sheets will be submitted at 3.35 pm. After that, the answer sheets for the remaining questions will be submitted at 5.20 pm.