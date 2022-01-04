Jharkhand Schools & Colleges Closed Till Jan 15 Amid Omicron Fear, Check Guidelines Here

Jharkhand schools update: Jharkhand Government on January 3 announced that schools, colleges, coaching institutions as well as educational institutions will remain closed. It has been announced that all such institutions running in the state will be closed till January 15, 2022. This has been decided considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took this decision in a meeting of the state disaster management authority which was chaired by him.

“Parks, swimming pools, gyms, zoos, tourist places, sports stadiums, schools, colleges, coaching institutes will remain closed till January 15, 2022, but these institutions will have administrative work with 50% capacity. Till January 15, 2022, cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls will open with 50% capacity,” the Office of the Chief Minister, Jharkhand tweeted.

पार्क, स्विमिंग पूल, जिम, चिड़ियाघर, पर्यटन स्थल, खेल स्टेडियम, स्कूल, कॉलेज, कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट 15 जनवरी 2022 तक बंद रहेंगे परंतु इन संस्थानों में 50% क्षमता के साथ प्रशासनिक कार्य होंगे। 15 जनवरी 2022 तक सिनेमाहॉल, रेस्टोरेंट, बार एवं शॉपिंग मॉल 50% क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 3, 2022

Administrative work to continue

The Minister also announced that the administrative work will continue in parks, swimming pools, gyms, zoos, stadiums, school. college and coaching. However, only 50% capacity should be physically present.

States which have closed educational institutions amid Omicron threat

Jharkhand becomes the latest state to shut down schools amid fears of the Omicron. Schools of Jaipur district have been closed for classes 1-8. As of now, schools will reopen on Jan 10. Colleges, universities to ensure that everyone is fully vaccinated by Jan 31. West Bengal has also closed schools and colleges amid Omicron fear. The state government has announced that all academic activities shall remain closed till further order. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% strength.

Haryana has closed schools and colleges again till January 12 amid spurt in COVID-19 cases. Earlier the offline classes were conducted with 50% capacity. Tamil Nadu has also announced that physical classes for 1-8 will be closed till Jan 10, 2022. Whereas physical classes for students of standard 9th to 12th and colleges are being conducted following all COVID-19 protocols. Delhi was among the first batch which closed schools and colleges with immediate effect when Government sounded Yellow Alert over rising cases. It was announced on Dec 28 when case positivity touched 0.5%. Circular reads that schools and educational institutions will remain closed until further notice. Mumbai and Goa have also shut the schools due to increase in COVID cases.