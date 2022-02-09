JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 For Kashmir Division To Be Released Soon, See How To Check

JKBOSE 10th result 2022: JKBOSE class 10 results for Kashmir Division are expected to be released today, February 9, 2022. Once the results of the examination for the Kashmir division are out, candidates can download them by visiting the official website - jkbose.nic.in. There is no official confirmation by the examination authorities regarding the release of the JKBOSE Class 10th result.

However, media reports suggest that the JKBOSE Class 12 and 10 results for the Kashmir Division are likely to be released in a few hours. It is recommended that students regularly check the official website for more details and information related to exam results. Students must cross-check all the details once the results are out to avoid any confusion. Check key details below.

JKBOSE 10th result 2022: Follow these steps to download JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir Division

Step 1: To download the results students need to first visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the official website, click on the JKBOSE 10th Result for the Kashmir division link.

Step 3: Candidates now need to enter the login credentials and click on submit button

button Step 4: JKBOSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir result

To pass in the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division students need to score the minimum qualifying aggregate in every individual subject as well as overall subjects, those who will qualify for the examination will be able to take admission in Class 11. The JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will include details such as Candidate’s Name, Parent Name, Date Of Birth, Roll Number, Marks Obtained, Total Marks, and Passing Division. Visit the official website of JKBOSE for more updates.

