JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2022 For Jammu Division Out, Check Here

JKBOSE Jammu class 10th and 12th date sheet has been released on official website. It can be checked by clicking on the direct links mentioned below.

JKBOSE

JKBOSE date sheet 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE class 10th and 12th date sheet. The date sheet has been released for Jammu division for the upcoming annual regular session exams. As per the date sheet released, the JKBOSE Jammu Division class 12 exams will begin from March 25 and class 10 exams will begin from March 29, 2022. The JKBOSE Jammu board exam 2022 complete timetable can be checked on the official website -jkbose.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "The examinees are advised to adhere the instructions strictly given on the back side of the Admit Cards and bring the same (Admit Card) on all days of examination for verification. The Internal practical awards (carrying weight age of 20 marks) shall be conducted by the respective Affiliated Academic institutions well before the commencement of theory examinations at their own level and submit the Award Rolls to the concerned Sub/Branch Offices/Secrecy Unit-I, JD immediately after the issuance of Admit cards by JKBOSE."

Here is the direct link to download JKBOSE 12th date sheet 2022

JKBOSE results 2021-22: Class 9 summer result for Jammu zone out, here's how to check scores

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released Class 9th result of summer zone of Jammu division. Registered students who appeared in the examination can check their scores now. JKBOSE Jammu class 9 summer result can be checked on the official website jkbose.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. For checking results, candidates should be ready with their User ID and mobile number. 

JKBOSE class 9 summer zone result: Here is how to check

  • Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website jkbose.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage look for the latest update section
  • Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Class 9th RR, Summer Zone, Jammu Division"
  • Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on 'student login' and enter their mobile number and email ID.
  • Step 5: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should go through it and download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference
