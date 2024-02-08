Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Classes 10, 11, and 12 board exams 2024 in the soft zone areas. The date sheet is accessible on the official website, jkbose.nic.in. The Class 10 exams in the soft zone are scheduled to take place from March 7 to April 3, 2024.

For Class 11, the exams in these areas are set to commence on March 30 and conclude on April 25. The Class 12 board exams for Jammu and Kashmir will be held from March 6 to 28. The date sheet for hard zones within the state will be released separately in due course, as reported by Greater Kashmir.

Advertisement

In hard zones, there are approximately 444 schools, with 309 in Jammu and 135 in the Kashmir division. Additionally, seven zones in the Kargil district and the entire Ladakh area fall under hard zones.

In the previous academic year, out of 1,48,701 students appearing for the JK Class 10 board exams, 1,18,791 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 79.89%, with 78.23% for boys and 81.68% for girls. In the JK Class 12 board exams, 1,27,636 students participated, of which 82,441 qualified.

Advertisement

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2024:

- March 7: Agriculture/ Apparel, Makeup and Home Furnishing / Automotive/ Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT & ITES/ Media and Entertainment / Physical Education and Sports/ Plumbing / Retail/ Security/ Telecommunication/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware

- March 11: English

- March 13: Home Science

- March 14: Mathematics

- March 16: Painting / Art & Drawing

- March 19: Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics and Disaster Management)

- March 22: Music

- March 27: Urdu/Hindi

- March 28: Computer Science

- April 1: Science (Physics/ Chemistry / Life Science)

- April 3: Additional/Optional subjects Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi /Persian/Sanskrit

Advertisement

JKBOSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2024:

- March 6: Geography

- March 9: General English

- March 12: Chemistry

- March 15: Vocational Subjects

- March 16: Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

- March 18: Geology/Bio-Technology/Microbiology/Bio-Chemistry

- March 20: Computer Science

- March 23: Physics

- March 28: Biology(Botany &Zoology)/ Statistics