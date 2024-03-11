Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will begin the class 10th regular annual session exams for Soft Zone today, March 11, 2024, with the English language paper. Originally slated to commence on March 7 with vocational subject papers. However, the exam has been postponed to April 4. The schedule for other subject exams remained the same.

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam Guidelines

As candidates prepare to showcase their knowledge and skills, it's crucial to adhere to exam-day guidelines and important instructions provided by the authorities:

Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to arrive at their respective examination centers well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush. The reporting time for the exams is set at 10:30 AM.

Verification Process: Upon arrival, candidates will undergo a thorough verification process. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID for verification purposes.

Exam Material: Candidates are prohibited from carrying any unauthorized material, including electronic devices, calculators, or any form of communication gadgets, into the examination hall. Only essential writing materials such as pens, pencils, and erasers are permitted.

Instructions from Invigilators: Candidates must follow all instructions provided by the invigilators diligently. Any form of malpractice or violation of exam rules will result in strict disciplinary action.

The examination schedule for the JKBOSE Class 10 exams is as follows:

11-Mar-2024 : English

: English 13-Mar-2024 : Home Science

: Home Science 14-Mar-2024 : Mathematics

: Mathematics 16-Mar-2024 : Painting / Art & Drawing

: Painting / Art & Drawing 19-Mar-2024 : Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management, and Road Safety Education)

: Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management, and Road Safety Education) 22-Mar-2024 : Music

: Music 27-Mar-2024 : Hindi/Urdu

: Hindi/Urdu 28-Mar-2024 : Computer Science

: Computer Science 1-Apr-2024 : Science (Physics/Chemistry/Life Science)

: Science (Physics/Chemistry/Life Science) 3-Apr-2024: Additional/Optional subjects (Arabic/Kashmiri/Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit)

With the English paper marking the commencement of the JKBOSE Class 10 examinations, candidates are urged to approach the exams with confidence and diligence, aiming to excel in their academic pursuits.

As the exam season unfolds, we wish all candidates the very best for their upcoming assessments. May your hard work and dedication yield fruitful results, propelling you towards a bright academic future.