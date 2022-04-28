JKBOSE Class 11 Exam For Jammu Division Summer Zone Postponed; Details Inside

JKBOSE 11th Exam: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Thursday released a notification informing the students regarding the postponement of the examinations for Class 11. The examination that was scheduled to be held on Monday, May 2, will now be held on May 17, 2022, as per the official notice. Candidates can download the notification by visiting the official website at www.jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 11th Jammu summer exam postponed

The official notice issued by JKBOSE reads that the examination of papers, including Physics, Home Science (Elective), History, and Management of Resources, the exams for Business Mathematics and Public Administration for HSP-I for Class 11 Annual Regular Session 2022, Summer Zone, Jammu Province, have been postponed. However, the board did not mention the reason behind the deferment of the examination but rather said it was being postponed for some unavoidable reasons. The examination date has been changed for only 6 papers, while the rest of the papers will be held as per the datasheet.

"It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the examination of papers viz., Physics, Home Science (Elective), History, and Management of Resources the 02-05-2022 (Monday) exam, which was scheduled to take place on that day according to the notified datasheet, has been rescheduled for Tuesday due to unavoidable circumstances. The rest of the papers shall be conducted as per the datasheet already notified. "

JKBOSE 11th Jammu Summer Exam postponed; check official notice

About JKBOSE

Jammu & Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the main board of school education in J&K. It is an autonomous entity that comes under the administration of the government of Jammu and Kashmir. JOKBE offers affiliation to more than 10,200 schools across the state. The Board conducts the JKBOSE 10th examinations twice a year— summer and winter zones, while it conducts the JKBOSE 12th exams in the months of March and October separately for Jammu and Kashmir division. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: PTI/ Representative