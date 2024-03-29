Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the annual regular examination timetable for the academic year 2024. The alterations primarily concern Class 11 soft zone and Class 10, 11, and 12 hard zone areas. This decision aims to prevent any scheduling conflicts with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the revised schedule issued by JKBOSE, the Class 10 examinations for hard zone areas are slated to take place from April 4 to May 9, while Class 11 examinations for soft zone areas are scheduled from April 2 to May 1.

Advertisement

Students preparing for the JKBOSE board exams must procure their admit cards from their respective schools. Admittance to the Class 10 and 12 board exams is strictly contingent upon possessing a valid admit card. To ensure a smooth examination process, students are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement time.

Revised Schedule for Class 10 (Hard Zone) - 2024:

Advertisement

Below is the updated date sheet for Class 10 examinations in hard zone areas:

April 4: Vocational subjects

Vocational subjects April 8: Music

Music April 12: Additional or optional subjects

Additional or optional subjects April 15: Painting

Painting April 21: Home Science

Home Science April 23: Social science

Social science April 28: Computer science

Computer science April 30: General English

General English May 2: Hindi or Urdu

Hindi or Urdu May 4: Science

Science May 9: Computer science

Revised Schedule for Class 11 - 2024: The revised exam dates for Class 11 have been updated for both hard and soft zones:

Soft Zone: April 2 to May 1

April 2 to May 1 Hard Zone: April 22 to May 26

Class 11 exams for hard zone areas will be conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 am, while for soft zones, the exams are scheduled in the evening shift from 1 pm. The annual regular exams for soft zone areas will commence with the General English paper.

Revised Schedule for Class 12 (Science Stream) - 2024 (Hard Zone):

Advertisement

For Class 12 students in the science stream, the revised date sheet is as follows:

April 8: Geography

Geography April 15: Geology, Bio-technology microbiology, biochemistry

Geology, Bio-technology microbiology, biochemistry April 21: Vocational Subjects

Vocational Subjects April 23: General English

General English April 28: Chemistry

Chemistry April 30: Biology (Botany and Zoology) statistics

Biology (Botany and Zoology) statistics May 2: Computer science, Information practices, Environmental science, Functional English, Physical education, Islamic studies, Vedic studies, Buddhist studies, Electronics, Food technology

Computer science, Information practices, Environmental science, Functional English, Physical education, Islamic studies, Vedic studies, Buddhist studies, Electronics, Food technology May 4: Physics

Physics May 9: Mathematics, Applied mathematics