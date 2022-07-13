Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 30, Here's How To Apply

Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration: Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has extended the deadline to apply for Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration. This announcement was done by the state education minister BC Nagesh. The last date to register has been extended till July 30, 2022. Candidates should know that the registration till July 30 will be done without a penalty fee. All those interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow the steps mentioned below to register.

State Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the registration has been extended as CBSE and ICSC Class 10th Result is yet to be published.

He tweeted, "CBSE and ICSC Class 10th Result is yet to be published. Due to the request of students and parents, the date for first PUC class registration has been extended."