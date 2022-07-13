Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 30, Here's How To Apply

Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration: Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has extended the deadline to apply for Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration. This announcement was done by the state education minister BC Nagesh. The last date to register has been extended till July 30, 2022. Candidates should know that the registration till July 30 will be done without a penalty fee. All those interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow the steps mentioned below to register.
Karnataka 1st PUC 2022: List of important dates
- Last date or deadline to apply has been extended to July 30, 2022
- Last date to apply with late fee is August 6, 2022
- Last date to apply with penalty charges is August 12, 2022
Check official announcement highlights
State Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the registration has been extended as CBSE and ICSC Class 10th Result is yet to be published.
He tweeted, "CBSE and ICSC Class 10th Result is yet to be published. Due to the request of students and parents, the date for first PUC class registration has been extended."
Karnataka PUC 2 registration: Follow these steps to apply online
- Step 1: Those who have not applied yet should go to the official website- karnatakaone.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Generate Challan' tab under News section of Karnataka PUC Exam
- Step 3: Candidates are supposed to enter the necessary details in order to generate the Challan
- Step 4: By clicking on 'Get Challan' take a printout of it (for Offline) & finish the payment process from concerned bank by providing the Challan.
- Step 5: On the next page, a pop up 'pay Now' will appear. Payment can be made using Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card.
- Step 6: Take a printout of the submitted form for further references