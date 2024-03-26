Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:08 IST
Karnataka 1st PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule 2024 Released, Check Full Date Sheet Here
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have announced the dates for the Karnataka 1st PUC board annual supplementary exam 2024.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have announced the dates for the Karnataka 1st PUC board annual supplementary exam 2024. Scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 31, the Karnataka 1st pre-university certificate (PUC) supplementary exam 2024 will be conducted at the district level across the state.
Key Highlights:
Advertisement
- Exam Dates: May 20 to May 31, 2024
- Shifts: Morning (10:15 am to 1:30 pm) and Afternoon (2:15 pm to 4:30 pm)
- Result Declaration: Last week of March
The KSEAB has entrusted the district deputy director (pre-graduation) with the responsibility of conducting the 1st PUC supplementary examination for the academic year 2023-24. The board plans to announce the Karnataka 1st PUC board supplementary exam 2024 results by the last week of March.
Advertisement
Registration Details: Students can register for the Karnataka PUC board annual supplementary exam 2024 after the release of the results until April 20. Additionally, students will be required to pay a supplementary examination fee during registration.
Karnataka 1st PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule 2024
Exam Schedule: The KSEAB will conduct the 1st PUC supplementary exam 2024 in two shifts:
Morning Shift (10:15 am - 1:30 pm):
Advertisement
- May 20: Kannada, Arabic
- May 21: History, Physics
- May 22: Political Science, Statistics
- May 23: English
- May 24: Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education
- May 25: Economics
- May 27: Geography, Psychology, Chemistry, Home Science, Basic Maths
- May 28: Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science
- May 29: Optional Kannada, Accountancy
- May 30: Hindi
Afternoon Shift (2:15 pm - 4:30 pm):
Advertisement
- May 31: Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail Automobile, Beauty and Wellness
Advertisement
Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.