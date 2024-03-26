Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have announced the dates for the Karnataka 1st PUC board annual supplementary exam 2024. Scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 31, the Karnataka 1st pre-university certificate (PUC) supplementary exam 2024 will be conducted at the district level across the state.

Key Highlights:

Exam Dates: May 20 to May 31, 2024

May 20 to May 31, 2024 Shifts: Morning (10:15 am to 1:30 pm) and Afternoon (2:15 pm to 4:30 pm)

Morning (10:15 am to 1:30 pm) and Afternoon (2:15 pm to 4:30 pm) Result Declaration: Last week of March

The KSEAB has entrusted the district deputy director (pre-graduation) with the responsibility of conducting the 1st PUC supplementary examination for the academic year 2023-24. The board plans to announce the Karnataka 1st PUC board supplementary exam 2024 results by the last week of March.

Registration Details: Students can register for the Karnataka PUC board annual supplementary exam 2024 after the release of the results until April 20. Additionally, students will be required to pay a supplementary examination fee during registration.

Karnataka 1st PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule 2024

Exam Schedule: The KSEAB will conduct the 1st PUC supplementary exam 2024 in two shifts:

Morning Shift (10:15 am - 1:30 pm):

May 20: Kannada, Arabic

May 21: History, Physics

May 22: Political Science, Statistics

May 23: English

May 24: Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education

May 25: Economics

May 27: Geography, Psychology, Chemistry, Home Science, Basic Maths

May 28: Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 29: Optional Kannada, Accountancy

May 30: Hindi

Afternoon Shift (2:15 pm - 4:30 pm):

May 31: Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail Automobile, Beauty and Wellness