Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Out Now; Check Full Schedule Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: The date sheet for the Class 12 or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) annual exam 2022 has been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka on February 8, 2022. As per the schedule, the annual 2nd PUC exams will commence on April 16 and continue till May 6. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download the 2nd PUC exam timetable by visiting the official website - pue.kar.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in a single shift starting every day at 10:15 am and ending at 1:30 pm. The examination will start with the Mathematics, Education, and Basic Maths papers on the first day, followed by Political Science and Statistics on April 18.

Karnataka board exams 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table candidates need to visit the official website - pue.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF timetable and take a printout.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 date: Check schedule

April 16- Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 18- Political Science, Statistics

April 19- Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty, and Wellness

April 20- History, Physics

April 21- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 22- Logic, Business Studies

April 23- Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 25- Economics

April 26- Hindi

April 28- Kannada

April 29- Kannada

April 30- Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 2- Geography, Biology

May 4- English

May 6- Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative