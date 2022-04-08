Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Timetable Revised; Check Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: The examination schedule for the board exam has been revised by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE). The examination will start on April 22, 2022. The Board has released the new 2nd PUC date sheet, which will be considered final. All those students who are going to appear in the board exam can get all the details of the examination by visiting the official website - pue.kar.nic.in.
Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, announced that the Karnataka PUC II exam dates have been revised again. Students must note that the examination pattern will remain the same. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Check key details below.
ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 22ರಿಂದ ಆರಂಭವಾಗುವ ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸಮವಸ್ತ್ರವನ್ನು ಧರಿಸಿ ಹಾಜರಾಗುವ ಕುರಿತು ಪದವಿ ಪೂರ್ವ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಸುತ್ತೋಲೆ.@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/H7T6gccpEo— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) April 7, 2022
