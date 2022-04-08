Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Timetable Revised; Check Full Schedule Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: The examination schedule for the board exam has been revised by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE). Check schedule here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: The examination schedule for the board exam has been revised by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE). The examination will start on April 22, 2022. The Board has released the new 2nd PUC date sheet, which will be considered final. All those students who are going to appear in the board exam can get all the details of the examination by visiting the official website - pue.kar.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, announced that the Karnataka PUC II exam dates have been revised again. Students must note that the examination pattern will remain the same. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Check key details below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable: Here's how to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Schedule

  • Step 1: To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC TimeTable, candidates need to visit the official website: pue.kar.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Under the "Bulletin Board" section, click on the "download timetable" link.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Download the PDF timetable and take a printout of the result for future needs.

Karnataka Class 12 Exam Date Sheet

Date

Exam
  • April 22, 2022.

 
  • Logic, Business Studies

 
  • April 23, 2022.

 
  • Mathematics, Education

 
  • April 25, 2022.

 
  • Economics

 
  • April 26, 2022.

 
  • Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

 
  • April 27, 2022.

 
  • Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

 
  • April 28, 2022.

 
  • Kannada, Arabic

 
  • May 4, 2022.

 
  • Geography, Biology

 
  • May 5, 2022.

 
  • Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

 
  • May 6, 2022.

 
  • English

 
  • May 10, 2022.

 
  • History, Physics

 
  • May 12, 2022.

 
  • Political Science, Statistics

 
  • May 14, 2022.

 
  • Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

 
  • May 17, 2022.

 
  • Optional Kannada, Accountany, Geology, Home Science

 
  • May 18, 2022.

 
  • Hindi

