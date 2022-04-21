Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Begins Tomorrow, Hijab Not Allowed For Regular Students

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Karnataka 2nd PUC: The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year examination will begin tomorrow, April 22. The Karnataka state Minister for Education, BC Nagesh has already announced that regular students wearing hijabs will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. However, private students have been exempted from uniform rules. This year, as many as 6,842,255 students have registered their names for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams, which will be conducted under full security and strict surveillance by the concerned authorities.
During a press conference on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated, "The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring."
It is pertinent to mention here that the petition by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms has also been rejected by the Karnataka High Court Special Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has announced a free bus pass for second-year PUC students so that they reach the examination centre for free and on time. Moreover, the state government has directed all managers of the corporation to check the admission cards of students and allow for free travel.
