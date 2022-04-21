Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Begins Tomorrow, Hijab Not Allowed For Regular Students

Karnataka 2nd PUC: The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year examination will begin tomorrow, April 22. Check full details

Karnataka 2nd PUC: The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year examination will begin tomorrow, April 22.  The Karnataka state Minister for Education, BC Nagesh has already announced that regular students wearing hijabs will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. However, private students have been exempted from uniform rules. This year, as many as 6,842,255 students have registered their names for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams, which will be conducted under full security and strict surveillance by the concerned authorities.

During a press conference on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated, "The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring."

Karnataka Class 12th Board Exam to be held under strict surveillance; Know exam day preparations

  • To conduct the examination peacefully, the government has made several security arrangements, like installing squads to check for exam malpractices.
  • The state government will also deploy additional personnel to those Karnataka PUC 2nd year examination centers. 
  • Special security arrangements have also been made, especially in those places where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous examinations.
  • It is important for all these students to carry the PUC examination hall tickets, without which no student will get entry. 
  • Students are required to reach the examination hall 30 minutes before the start of the examination.
  • Carrying any type of electronic device is prohibited, and students cannot take calculators with them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the petition by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms has also been rejected by the Karnataka High Court Special Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has announced a free bus pass for second-year PUC students so that they reach the examination centre for free and on time. Moreover, the state government has directed all managers of the corporation to check the admission cards of students and allow for free travel. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination Scheule

  • Dates

  • Subjects
  • April 22, 2022.

 
  • Logic, Business Studies

 
  • April 23, 2022.

 
  • Mathematics, Education

 
  • April 25, 2022.

 
  • Economics

 
  • April 26, 2022.

 
  • Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

 
  • April 27, 2022.

 
  • Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

 
  • April 28, 2022.

 
  • Kannada, Arabic

 
  • May 4, 2022.

 
  • Geography, Biology

 
  • May 5, 2022.

 
  • Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

 
  • May 6, 2022.

 
  • English
  • May 10, 2022.

 
  • History, Physics

 
  • May 12, 2022.

 
  • Political Science, Statistics

 
  • May 14, 2022.

 
  • Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

 
  • May 17, 2022.

 
  • Optional Kannada, Accountany, Geology, Home Science

 
  • May 18, 2022.

 
  • Hindi

 

